Neve Campbell And David Arquette Discuss Their Scream Cast Reunion And Favorite Memories - Exclusive Interview

When it comes to satirical horror, nobody does it better than "Scream." The original 1996 film doled out every horror trope in the book, poking fun at its own existence, and 26 years later, fans still can't get enough. Neve Campbell (our favorite Final Girl Sidney Prescott) and David Arquette (our loveable and doofy deputy Dewey Riley) led the franchise with grace alongside Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers).

"Scream" taught fans the critical lesson of never declaring that you'll be back, but the franchise also showed fans that horror — and sequels — can stand the test of time. While many franchises opt to reboot popular series ten times over, "Scream" has steadfastly stood by the creators and actors who made Woodsboro home for more than two decades. However, it's a new age, and according to 2022's "Scream," it's about time the franchise got some TLC in the form of a "requel."

The upcoming film boasts the best of old and new while subverting many of the tropes the movies poke fun at, but that doesn't stop it from offering plenty of surprises and throwbacks to fans of the original. "Scream" is a love letter to the late great Wes Craven and to the fans who have been coming back for more screams time after time. We meet plenty of new faces throughout the film, but it's no surprise that the most important of all is Ghostface. Who's there to defy their dastardly plans? That's right — Sidney and Dewey are back on the (crime) scene.

Looper spoke to Neve Campbell and David Arquette during an exclusive interview where they talked about their "Scream" cast reunion, reminisced about Wes Craven, and revealed which OG cast members they'd have loved to see return to the movie. Sadly, while ghost is in the name of the killer's moniker, this isn't a supernatural film. We can't bring our faves back from the dead, but we can bring something else back. Campbell teased the reemergence of an iconic staple of the original film.