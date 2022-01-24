The Hilarious Reason Fans Are Suing Universal

According to Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza, the only reason they both coughed up $3.99 to rent Universal's "Yesterday" was because they thought Ana de Armas was going to be in it after seeing her in the trailer and previews, according to the court documents Variety made public. What the two of them didn't know was that de Armas had actually been cut out from the 2019 film entirely.

"Consumers were promised a movie with Ana De Armas by the trailer for 'Yesterday,' but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all," the Universal lawsuit states. "Such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase ... [Woulfe and Rosza] suffered injury-in-fact and lost money." Similar suits from years past have typically dealt with the subject matter of certain movies being misleading, like the 2011 case against the distributors of "Drive" by a woman in Michigan who said she was tricked into buying a ticket because she thought the film would be similar to "Fast and the Furious" after watching its trailer (per Entertainment Weekly). That suit was later dismissed.

As people can see in the "Yesterday" previews (via YouTube), de Armas does in fact show up at one point and briefly appears as a possible side love interest for Himesh Patel's Jack Malik character. But producers chose to cut her last minute after her character didn't test well with audiences. "[Viewers] did not like the fact that his eyes even strayed," screenwriter Richard Curtis told CinemaBlend in 2019.