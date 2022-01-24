Peter Dinklage Made Some Eyebrow-Raising Comments About House Of The Dragon

As detailed at the end of a teaser trailer released in October 2021, HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" will premiere later this year. Thus far, proper footage of the upcoming series is largely limited to what's included in that early teaser. Nevertheless, comments by some of the people involved behind-the-scenes have provided additional insight into what fans can expect come its eventual release.

For example, George R.R. martin, the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" books on which "Game of Thrones" is based, recounted watching an early edit of the first episode of "House of the Dragon," and praised its cast while teasing a plot twist characteristic of its predecessor. Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, meanwhile, described his approach to making "House of the Dragon" as distinct from his work on "Game of Thrones," suggesting that the newer series will attempt to stand on its own two feet whenever possible, rather than rely on the proven success of an existing formula.

The latest person involved in "Game of Thrones" to weigh in on "House of the Dragon" is Peter Dinklage, whose remarks during a recent podcast appearance indicate that he's approaching the show with a mix of excitement and skepticism.