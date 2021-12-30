George R. R. Martin's Remarks About House Of The Dragon Will Get Fans Psyched

Based on recent comments by George R. R. Martin, fans have reason to be excited for "House of the Dragon." The writer opened up about the project on his blog, explaining, "I am anticipating HOUSE OF THE DRAGON pretty eagerly myself, for what it's worth. Okay, I am hardly objective." Well, at least he's honest.

The writer went on to tease fans about the premiere, saying, "Also ... mum's the word now, don't tell anyone... I've seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it." Martin even shared a few details regarding the first episode, writing, "it's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral... just the way I like my epic fantasy." He then went on to add, "Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] have done an amazing job"

It sounds like George R. R. Martin is equally impressed with the cast of the spin-off show, noting, "just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them." He also teased, "Only to have your heart broken later when... but no, that would be telling." The critically acclaimed scribe signed off by writing, "I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed."

Fans don't have long to wait, since "House of the Dragon" starts airing on HBO at some point in 2022.