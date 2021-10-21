House Of The Dragon Showrunner Dishes On How The Show Will Feel Different From Game Of Thrones

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik revealed that the goal of the show's creative team is to "complement" its HBO predecessor, and not so much change everything from the ground up as create a series that echoes "Game of Thrones" while still being its own thing. "It wasn't broken so we're not trying to reinvent the wheel," Sapochnik said. "'House of the Dragon' has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. But first, it's very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking."

Sapochnik went on to note that, while he was part of the "Game of Thrones" creative team and feels his experience is helpful in running "House of the Dragon," he's not angling to replicate the complete "Game of Thrones" vibe. "We can't say, 'Well, when we did Thrones, we did it this way...' If you start every sentence with that, you've lost," the showrunner said. "This is something else, and should be something else. It's a different crew, different people, different tone. Hopefully it will be seen as something else. But it will have to earn that — it won't happen overnight."

"House of the Dragon" certainly has big shoes to fill considering its predecessor's enormous cultural impact. However, the prequel series will also have to win over disheartened fans still unhappy with the widely disliked last season of "Game of Thrones." Fortunately, the prequel's large number of dragons should help it stand out a bit from what came before it.