HBO Finally Reveals The Dramatic First Trailer For House Of The Dragon

The first trailer offers up a quick look at a number of the new show's characters, including "Doctor Who" star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenar Targaryen. As far as this group goes, they're seen standing on a beach looking particularly angsty, although it's not clear why. The footage doesn't reveal too much about the plot, but since this is a "Game of Thrones" show, it's probably going to be crammed to the brimwith betrayal, war, and murder. Paddy Considine's King Viserys I Targaryen offers up some narration too, saying, "Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did," which sounds pretty ominous to us.

The teaser also gives fans a look at other characters like Olivia Cooke's Lady Alicent Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria, while Steve Toussaint makes an impressive entrance as Corlys Valeryon, otherwise known as the Sea Snake. He's flanked by Wil Johnson's Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn's Lady Laena Velayron and Theo Nate's Ser Laenor Velaryon. Let's not forget that the show also beefs up the much-desired Iron Throne itself, adding a sea of swords in the throne room to create an intimidating seat of power.

"House of the Dragon" definitely has potential to be something special, especially with George R. R. Martin as the co-creator of the series alongside Ryan Condal ("Colony"). Meanwhile, Miguel Sapochnik is an executive producer, which should excite audiences since he helmed some of the biggest episodes of "Game of Thrones," including "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards."

"House of the Dragon" will arrive on HBO Max in 2022.