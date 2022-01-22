Peacemaker Just Casually Bested Every DCEU Movie In One Major Way

"Peacemaker" currently holds the highest critic rating of any DCEU property, be it movies or television on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, the HBO Max series comes in at a 94% Tomatometer score, which represents the general critical reactions. If we look at the Rotten Tomatoes page where all of the DCEU titles to date are listed, the "Peacemaker" rating puts it ahead of "The Suicide Squad," which sits at 90%. Other top-rated titles include 2017's "Wonder Woman," which held the position of best-ranked DCEU property at 93% until it was dethroned, and 2019's "Shazam!," the only other DCEU film also in the same percentile, matching "The Suicide Squad" with a 90% rating.

"Peacemaker" has landed just as strongly with audiences as well, currently sitting at an audience score of 85%. It has also beat out "The Suicide Squad," which currently has an audience score of 82%, though "Peacemaker" does not currently hold the top spot in this category. That honor belongs to "Zack Snyder's Justice League," which holds an audience score of 94%.

Among DC live-action TV shows, "Peacemaker" is also impressively holding its own. Its critic rating ties it for third place with the CW series "Stargirl" (per Forbes). The HBO Max series "Doom Patrol" currently holds the top spot in this category with a 97% critic rating, while the 2019 HBO miniseries "Watchmen" is in second place with 96%.

Gunn, who serves as the series creator in addition to writer and a director of a majority of episodes, seemed to bear no ill will towards the TV show beating out his movie. On Saturday, he tweeted a note of thanks to both critics and audiences for their support of the show.