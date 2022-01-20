The Real Reason Netflix Is Getting More Expensive

While Netflix continues to add users on a yearly basis, experts say that revenue and subscriber growth has actually "waned over the past several quarters" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising budgets for original content, and audiences "maturing" (via CNN).

"Subscriber growth in the US and Canada has been a difficult story to tell," explained Andrew Hare, a senior vice president of research at media consulting firm Magid, to CNN Business. "That's why they need to talk about the global [subscription] growth story, positive cash flow, new content, new growth opportunities like gaming, and potentially new business models and markets." According to analysts, one of those new business models is continuing to raise subscription prices, despite what users may think.

"They clearly believe they still have the pricing power to do so and that they provide an exceptional value for the money," Hare told CNN. "Raising prices is just one lever they can continue to pull right now." Parks Associates enior analyst Paul Erickson, who spoke to The Verge, believes Netflix execs aren't going to stop the price increases anytime soon. "They're going to continue to tighten up their finances as time goes by," he said. "This is the fundamental way in which they do that — small incremental price changes over time. Because they feel they are so well entrenched, and their customers are loyal, they feel that it's not going to materially affect their subscribership."