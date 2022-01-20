David Arquette Finally Reveals The Truth About Dewey's Original Fate In 1996's Scream - Exclusive
Be honest: Did anyone actually expect three out of the core four "Scream" survivors to make it in the franchise long enough to get to the fifth film? We may have lost Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) in "Scream 2," but Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette) made it out of the Woodsboro long enough to appear in "Scream" (2022). Hey, three out of four is pretty good for four horror films.
However, the final iteration of 1996's "Scream" wasn't the originally planned version of the meta-horror movie. As it turns out, one of our favorite Woodsboro residents almost had a very different ending. Luckily for fans, that original ending didn't pan out, and we got four extra movies of Ghostface shenanigans with our favorite deputy. During an exclusive interview with Looper, David Arquette revealed the truth behind Dewey's originally planned fate back in the 1996 film "Scream."
The (almost) fallen deputy
We asked David Arquette if he had any idea that Dewey would make it to the fifth film in the franchise and what it's been like to survive alongside Neve Campbell as the classic core Final Girl. Arquette expressed his extreme gratefulness, given that everyone doesn't usually make it that far. The actor explained, "Yeah. In the first one, I wasn't supposed to, but Wes [Craven] was sweet enough to put me in a gurney and have me wave. So that was exciting, and he's just been such a gift."
It's difficult to imagine what the series would have looked like if Dewey never made it off that gurney, but it's a fate that fans have no interest in contemplating. Sidney may be the badass Final Girl, but Dewey had long since been the heart of the "Scream" franchise — and its success may have looked much different without him.
"Scream" (2022) is now playing exclusively in theaters.