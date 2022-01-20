David Arquette Finally Reveals The Truth About Dewey's Original Fate In 1996's Scream - Exclusive

We asked David Arquette if he had any idea that Dewey would make it to the fifth film in the franchise and what it's been like to survive alongside Neve Campbell as the classic core Final Girl. Arquette expressed his extreme gratefulness, given that everyone doesn't usually make it that far. The actor explained, "Yeah. In the first one, I wasn't supposed to, but Wes [Craven] was sweet enough to put me in a gurney and have me wave. So that was exciting, and he's just been such a gift."

It's difficult to imagine what the series would have looked like if Dewey never made it off that gurney, but it's a fate that fans have no interest in contemplating. Sidney may be the badass Final Girl, but Dewey had long since been the heart of the "Scream" franchise — and its success may have looked much different without him.

"Scream" (2022) is now playing exclusively in theaters.