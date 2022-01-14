Eddie Marsan Discusses Reviving Ray Donovan, Female Fans, And Disability Representation - Exclusive Interview

One of my favorite Terry moments from "Ray Donovan" [Season 3, Episode 2] is when he is in prison, and everyone completely underestimates him and he just basically kills them all. I was like, "that's what I want to see."

Yeah, and it's so funny. I've always been a character actor. I've never had a female fan base, but suddenly, when I played Terry, I suddenly had a female fan base, who really really loved Terry. They get quite disappointed when they meet me and they discover I'm not him.

The cast seems very close and you've all worked together for almost a decade. Was it difficult saying goodbye? I know you've hinted that it might not be goodbye, but how emotional was it?

It was quite emotional. On my last day, I was with Dash [Mihok] and Kerris [Dorsey] and yeah, it was very emotional. I think it'd been nine years and ... I felt very proud. They are like family, it's really weird. You become like a family, you do. I know that's a cliché, but you really do become like a family and you grow up together. So yeah, it was very sad, but I don't think it's over. I look at this and think, if this is a success, if this two-hour film is a success, and people love it, they don't need to do 12 episodes every year. They can do one film a year, and they've got to keep subscribers so I suspect they may well do it. I mean, they may not, but we'll see. It depends on whether all of us are available.