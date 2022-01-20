Will Michael B. Jordan Return To The MCU As Killmonger?
Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" was, by all accounts, a groundbreaking comic book movie — and it also brought to popular culture one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
No matter who you ask, Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger has more than earned his place in the same conversation as baddies like Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). He was a solid opposing force against T'Challa, played by the late, great Chadwick Boseman, and proved one of the most interesting and empathetic antagonists in any comic book movie to date. Being such a popular addition to the universe, Marvel even brought him back from the dead — thanks to the magic of alternate universes — with his appearance in the Disney+ show, "What If?" which saw Jordan reprise his role in animated form.
Given this off-kilter comeback, then, what are the chances that the Kilmonger we love — and saw die before a new day in Wakanda — could rise again? Details regarding "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sequel to the first film, are being kept under wraps and behind a protective forcefield at the moment. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped questions being thrown at the lost prince of Wakanda, regarding whether he'd ever return to the top-secret kingdom.
What does Michael B. Jordan think about a Killmonger return?
In a recent interview with MTV News (via YouTube), Michael B. Jordan, who recently starred in the Denzel Washington-directed film, "A Journal for Jordan," was asked if there was a chance Killmonger could make a comeback in the future of the MCU.
Annoyingly, he made the by-the-book remark for just about anyone that's been caught in Kevin Feige's line of sight over the years. "I think it's a character and a world that I love so much, who knows?" said Jordan while still entertaining the possibility. "But as we all know Marvel has their plans and their things, who knows how things are going to shake out."
If our years of experience with Marvel (and most recently Andrew Garfield's award-winning lie-a-thon) is anything to go by ... the question of Killmonger's return is anyone's guess. Given that the Marvel universe has recently been torn wide open with variants and wall-crawlers swinging their way through stories of late, the notion of seeing an alternate version of Killmonger back in action wouldn't be impossible. On the other hand, Jordan has been busy with other comic book adaptations, most notably his HBO Max Superman project.
Of course, we can only wait and see what's in store for us when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives in cinemas on November 11, 2022.