Will Michael B. Jordan Return To The MCU As Killmonger?

Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" was, by all accounts, a groundbreaking comic book movie — and it also brought to popular culture one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No matter who you ask, Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger has more than earned his place in the same conversation as baddies like Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). He was a solid opposing force against T'Challa, played by the late, great Chadwick Boseman, and proved one of the most interesting and empathetic antagonists in any comic book movie to date. Being such a popular addition to the universe, Marvel even brought him back from the dead — thanks to the magic of alternate universes — with his appearance in the Disney+ show, "What If?" which saw Jordan reprise his role in animated form.

Given this off-kilter comeback, then, what are the chances that the Kilmonger we love — and saw die before a new day in Wakanda — could rise again? Details regarding "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sequel to the first film, are being kept under wraps and behind a protective forcefield at the moment. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped questions being thrown at the lost prince of Wakanda, regarding whether he'd ever return to the top-secret kingdom.