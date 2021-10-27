Michael B. Jordan's Superman Movie Just Took A Huge Leap Forward

With the return of Henry Cavill's Superman still stamped with a big question mark, Warner Bros. is continuing to expand on their all-powerful party of heroes available to them from DC Comics. Following the preview of Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" and Zachary Levi's return as Shazam in "Fury of the Gods" at this year's Fandome, another super-powered protagonist just leaped one massive production stage in a single bound — and he goes by the name of Val-Zod.

For those that don't know their Kandorian's from their Kal-El's, Val-Zod is a Black hero from an alternate universe with similar (but different) origins to the Superman we're already familiar with. Escaping his dying planet to land on Earth-2, he eventually takes up the same S-shield and moniker we're familiar with to protect the earth in his universe, even joining a Justice League-type group called The Wonders.

In July, news broke back that "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan had plans to produce a Val-Zod Superman movie for HBO Max, but at the time, the project was still in its infancy. Now, Deadline has reported that the officially titled "Val-Zod" has just gained two new creative talents to help him get things going at super-speed.