Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Just Can't Catch A Break

Among the many setbacks that film schedules across the country have had to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a delay in production is one of the more costly ones. Sadly, amid the rapidly surging cases of the Omicron variant, several shows and movies have had to do exactly that. Production schedules have been delayed on account of restrictions, or cast and crew members testing positive. However, for Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," delays have become an unfortunate recurrence impacting the production of the sequel.

In August, Letitia Wright — who plays King T'Challa's genius sister Shuri in the franchise — suffered from an injury while shooting a stunt for the movie on location in Boston. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which presumably has increased the size of Shuri's role after the tragic death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, was forced to halt shooting with Wright to give her enough time to recuperate. It was later announced that the movie would halt its production until January 2022.

Now, January has arrived, and while the film began production in the midst of an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, another setback has forced the Marvel movie to come to a halt, once again.