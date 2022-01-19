Marley Shelton Explains Her Character's Unique Bond To David Arquette And The Scream Universe - Exclusive

Back in "Scream 4," Marley Shelton became the new deputy in Woodsboro. David Arquette took what could have been a run-of-the-mill deputy character to icon status in the first "Scream" and beyond. Sufficed to say, Shelton had a lot to live up to when she took on the role of Deputy Judy Hicks a decade ago. Fans couldn't help but love Hicks as she displayed some of the adorkably endearing naivety that Dewey had back before Ghostface brutally stabbed him multiple times. Hey, it's only natural that being victimized by numerous iterations of the same serial killer would harden a guy. And though Dewey became a bit more jaded than his 1996 carefree self over the years, we had Hicks to fill in the void. Now, both characters are back for another round of Ghostface shenanigans in the franchise's fifth installment titled "Scream."

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Marley Shelton told us what it was like picking up where David Arquette's Dewey left off and what it was like working with Woodsboro's most iconic deputy. She also discussed how she and her onscreen son Dylan Minnette formed their mother-son relationship.