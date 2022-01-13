Dylan Minnette And Marley Shelton Honor The Legacy Of Scream And The New Film - Exclusive Interview

Dylan, you've done a whole lot of horror projects in your catalog of work, from "Let Me In," "Don't Breathe," and "Supernatural." How does "Scream" stand out from these roles, and were you a fan of the original when you signed on?

Dylan Minette: I think that's why "Scream" stands out for me is because those were all great projects, and I was so thrilled to be a part of those as well. I forgot about "Supernatural," that's funny ... I am such a huge fan of the franchise, and the original "Scream" is my favorite horror film in general, and it has been for a while. To jump into something that I already care about so much and I would be excited about either way, without a doubt, is a new feeling for me. I just feel very fulfilled and excited.

Marley, you're the new deputy in Woodsboro, and David Arquette took Dewey's deputy role to icon status in the first "Scream" and beyond. Was it at all nerve-wracking to take on a similar role, and did he give you any advice about keeping the streets of Woodsboro safe?

Marley Shelton: [Laughs] Well, first of all, I'm no longer deputy Judy Hicks. I am Sheriff Hicks. I am now the boss lady. I got promoted since the last movie, and they're big shoes to fill, I must say. I think Judy, she loves being a cop so much. She loves her job in law enforcement, and I think she's thrilled to have the Sheriff's hat on. I'm not going to give anything away plot-wise about David's character's reaction to my status, but I can speak for myself, I can speak for Judy that she loves it.