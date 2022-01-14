Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Finally Has Some Good News For Fans

If you've kept up with the news surrounding the MCU's second "Black Panther" movie, then you know that the film has had its fair share of hang ups throughout its production. Following the tragic death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman due to cancer in 2020, British actress Leticia Wright, who plays T'Challa's younger sister Shuri in the films, has since picked up the mantle of Wakanda's resident monarch and hero. On top of that, Wright was subsequently injured on the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in August 2021, bringing the film's production to a screeching halt.

At the time of the accident, the BBC reported that Wright had only sustained minor injuries during a stunt scene, and was released from the hospital after a few short hours. This turned out to be false, however, as Wright's injuries were revealed to be much more severe. According to a more recent article from the BBC, the injuries Wright sustained turned out to be so serious that Disney had to halt production on the sequel.

Thankfully, the film's production finally has some good news for fans, as Wright has finally made progress on her recovery.