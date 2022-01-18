Scream's Melissa Barrera Reveals The Cast Members Who Helped Her Conquer Stage Fright - Exclusive

Neve Campbell didn't only have advice for the cast. Being in the series for so long, she has a deep understanding of Wes Craven and wanted to do right by the director. Barrera added, "We did it with the utmost respect and admiration, and Neve, I learned so much from her just by ... watching the way that she works — the way that she has her own input about how Wes [Craven] would've done things, and how in one of the other movies, there was something similar that we could reference." Barrera was appreciative of Campbell's input, noting, "It was thrilling to have that, to have her as a connection and to learn from her."

Quaid chimed in to say of Barrera, "I really quickly have to compliment Melissa. As much as we've been saying today about how the legacy cast were leading us and welcoming us — which they definitely were — Melissa definitely took up a leadership role within our cast of newbies and just led us with such grace." He continued, "Without you at the center of all that, I don't know what would've happened with us. I just wanted to personally thank you. Seriously, you were amazing."

Barrera responded with, "Thank you. I love you." Is anyone else tearing up at how supportive this cast is?

"Scream" is now playing exclusively in theaters.