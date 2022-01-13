Scream's Jack Quaid And Melissa Barrera Dish On The Legacy Cast And Ad-Libbing On Set - Exclusive Interview

Melissa, the beginning of the movie appears to set up your character Sam as the next generation's new "Scream" Final Girl. Were you at all nervous about taking on this role alongside Neve Campbell? Did she help guide you along the way or give you any pointers?

Melissa Barrera: Yes. Very, very nervous, very intimidated, and just afraid of messing it up. Because the fans had been waiting for so long for another movie, there was a lot of pressure, but then everyone was so great. The directors were so generous and just held my hand along the way, and so did Jack and Jenna [Ortega].

When Neve and Courteney [Cox] and David [Arquette] were on set, they were just telling us to have fun and to enjoy it because they've lived with these characters for so long and in the universe for so long, and it's been such a huge part of their careers and their lives, and they know how special it is.

They wanted us to be very aware of what we were stepping into. We did it with the utmost respect and admiration, and Neve, I learned so much from her just by ... watching the way that she works — the way that she has her own input about how Wes [Craven] would've done things, and how in one of the other movies, there was something similar that we could reference. It was thrilling to have that, to have her as a connection and to learn from her.

Jack Quaid: I really quickly have to compliment Melissa. As much as we've been saying today about how the legacy cast were leading us and welcoming us — which they definitely were — Melissa definitely took up a leadership role within our cast of newbies and just led us with such grace. Without you at the center of all that, I don't know what would've happened with us. I just wanted to personally thank you. Seriously, you were amazing.

Barrera: Thank you. I love you.