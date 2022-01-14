Fans Of Justified Just Got The Best News Ever

In the wake of its six season run, "Justified" has arguably cemented itself as the best modern Western TV show of all time. The series stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, whose approach to justice in the region of Eastern Kentucky over which he has some jurisdiction is akin to that of a certain kind of cowboy cop from a bygone era.

More recently, "Yellowstone" has earned a sizable audience with its distinct flavor of present-day Western drama, perhaps renewing interest in "Justified" among those who enjoyed "Yellowstone" looking for more of the same. Fortunately for fans of the series both new and old, it was reported in March 2021 that a new show was in the works featuring many of the key creatives behind "Justified," and based on a sequel to the original show's source material by author Elmore Leonard. At the time, however, they had yet to secure Olyphant in any official capacity.

Now, a new report has revealed that this series is moving forward with Olyphant as its lead, making it the first fans of "Justified" will see of Givens since 2015.