Fans Of Justified Just Got The Best News Ever
In the wake of its six season run, "Justified" has arguably cemented itself as the best modern Western TV show of all time. The series stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, whose approach to justice in the region of Eastern Kentucky over which he has some jurisdiction is akin to that of a certain kind of cowboy cop from a bygone era.
More recently, "Yellowstone" has earned a sizable audience with its distinct flavor of present-day Western drama, perhaps renewing interest in "Justified" among those who enjoyed "Yellowstone" looking for more of the same. Fortunately for fans of the series both new and old, it was reported in March 2021 that a new show was in the works featuring many of the key creatives behind "Justified," and based on a sequel to the original show's source material by author Elmore Leonard. At the time, however, they had yet to secure Olyphant in any official capacity.
Now, a new report has revealed that this series is moving forward with Olyphant as its lead, making it the first fans of "Justified" will see of Givens since 2015.
Justified is getting a proper sequel
On January 14, Variety revealed that FX's previously-announced adaptation of the Elmore Leonard novel "City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit" — a sequel to his novella "Fire in the Hole," on which "Justified" is based — was officially ordered to series, and will once again star Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens.
The project is titled "Justified: City Primeval," and takes place in Detroit, as referenced in its source material's title. Givens is transferred there after "a chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway," as per Variety's report. While Walton Goggins' villainous Boyd Crowder so far seems to be absent from the new series, Givens will now face off against "Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again," as well as his lawyer, "formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder." The actors portraying both of these characters have yet to be announced.
"When 'Justified' concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens," Sony Pictures Television's co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter told Variety. "We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX."
More details about "Justified: City Primeval," like a premiere date, are most likely forthcoming.