Quentin Tarantino Loves These Two Unexpected Netflix Series

We really are spoilt when it comes to some of the creative talents that have given us the big and small screen gems over the years. Films or shows that have left us stunned at just how good they are, leading social media to be abuzz with opinions and recommendations for must-watch entries. But what about the folks that made them, huh? What do they sit down to watch after they've done with some groundbreaking entry that has rocked our world? Recently "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Andrew Garfield expressed his love for the wood-breaking binge-worthy show, "Cobra Kai," and now Quentin Tarantino has revealed not just what he's been watching lately, but what's made his list of all-time favorite TV shows.

Revealed on MUBI, the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" director shared some classic entries that made the cut of his top-tier watch list, and admittedly some were hardly surprising. Among the lucky bunch were the likes of "CSI," of which Tarantino directed a number of episodes, and "Justified," which led to Walton Goggins being cast in "The Hateful Eight (via Vanity Fair).

However, two very recent entries have ended up in Tarantino's line of sight that some fans may never have expected.