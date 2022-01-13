Quentin Tarantino Loves These Two Unexpected Netflix Series
We really are spoilt when it comes to some of the creative talents that have given us the big and small screen gems over the years. Films or shows that have left us stunned at just how good they are, leading social media to be abuzz with opinions and recommendations for must-watch entries. But what about the folks that made them, huh? What do they sit down to watch after they've done with some groundbreaking entry that has rocked our world? Recently "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Andrew Garfield expressed his love for the wood-breaking binge-worthy show, "Cobra Kai," and now Quentin Tarantino has revealed not just what he's been watching lately, but what's made his list of all-time favorite TV shows.
Revealed on MUBI, the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" director shared some classic entries that made the cut of his top-tier watch list, and admittedly some were hardly surprising. Among the lucky bunch were the likes of "CSI," of which Tarantino directed a number of episodes, and "Justified," which led to Walton Goggins being cast in "The Hateful Eight (via Vanity Fair).
However, two very recent entries have ended up in Tarantino's line of sight that some fans may never have expected.
Tarantino is a big fan of Hill House and The Queen's Gambit
As revealed by MUBI and in previous interviews, Tarantino's most recent watches have been Mike Flanagan's critically acclaimed horror drama, "The Haunting of Hill House," as well as one of the most talked-about games that doesn't involve numbered tracksuits, "The Queen's Gambit." The director described the former as his "favorite Netflix series, with no competition" (via The Jerusalem Post).
It's certainly an interesting selection for the director to turn to in between his almost entire row of personal masterpieces, and one that "Hill House" creator, Mike Flanagan, seemed surprised to see. In a recent tweet when the info was shared with Netflix's current master of nightmares, Flanagan simply replied with, "Well damn" when informed that his adaptation of the classic story had caught Tarantino's eye.
Clearly, the director behind the likes of "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" loves a good scare now and again, besides an intense game of chess. Well, a groundbreaking filmmaker has to let off steam somehow, right?