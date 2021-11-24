Cobra Kai Just Gave Andrew Garfield One Of The Best Moments Of His Life

It's fair to say that Andrew Garfield is in the spotlight a lot at the moment. Excitement over "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has reached a fever pitch ahead of its December 17 release date, and most fans are expecting Andrew Garfield to return as his version of Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the upcoming sequel. But aside from that, he also plays Jonathan Larson in Netflix's latest original movie, "tick, tick... BOOM!" It's based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Larson, who died in 1996, per PBS. The film explores Larson's time as a struggling writer and composer.

"tick, tick...BOOM!" also marks the feature film directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for creating the Broadway smash hits "Hamilton" and "In The Heights." The Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer-winning director/actor/playwright has once again impressed audiences worldwide with "tick, tick...BOOM!" as the Netflix film currently has an 88% critic rating and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Garfield's portrayal of Larson has also been highly praised, with Culture Mix's Carla Hay lauding his "stunning and heartfelt performance."

Now that "tick, tick...BOOM!" is available to watch on Netflix, the streaming service tapped the cast of one of its series, "Cobra Kai," to treat Garfield with a video message. Why? Apparently, the the actor is a superfan.