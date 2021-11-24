Cobra Kai Just Gave Andrew Garfield One Of The Best Moments Of His Life
It's fair to say that Andrew Garfield is in the spotlight a lot at the moment. Excitement over "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has reached a fever pitch ahead of its December 17 release date, and most fans are expecting Andrew Garfield to return as his version of Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the upcoming sequel. But aside from that, he also plays Jonathan Larson in Netflix's latest original movie, "tick, tick... BOOM!" It's based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Larson, who died in 1996, per PBS. The film explores Larson's time as a struggling writer and composer.
"tick, tick...BOOM!" also marks the feature film directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for creating the Broadway smash hits "Hamilton" and "In The Heights." The Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer-winning director/actor/playwright has once again impressed audiences worldwide with "tick, tick...BOOM!" as the Netflix film currently has an 88% critic rating and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Garfield's portrayal of Larson has also been highly praised, with Culture Mix's Carla Hay lauding his "stunning and heartfelt performance."
Now that "tick, tick...BOOM!" is available to watch on Netflix, the streaming service tapped the cast of one of its series, "Cobra Kai," to treat Garfield with a video message. Why? Apparently, the the actor is a superfan.
Andrew Garfield gets teary over the Cobra Kai cast
In a previous Netflix video, Andrew Garfield revealed that he's a huge fan of "Cobra Kai" — which picks up 30 years after the events of "The Karate Kid" and features original characters including Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and, of course, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix acquired the series for its third season when YouTube canceled it, and it's only grown more popular since then. But the cast took the time to record a message for Andrew Garfield after the star previously said how excited he is for "Cobra Kai" Season 4.
The video is incredibly sweet as Zabka, Macchio, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and Peyton List all thank Garfield for being such a big fan before telling him that Season 4 arrives on December 31, 2021. When the messages finish, Garfield says, "Miyagi-Do for life. ... Come on! Oh my god. No, I can't handle it." The star even gets a little teary (above), adding, "And then you have William Zabka, and you have Ralph Macchio, and like, 'Oh no, they know I exist!'"
Garfield even goes so far as to say, "It feels like Christmas in my body," and that the video was "one of the best moments of my life." As for his eagerness for Season 4 to drop, Garfield isn't worried about it anymore. "[That video] is going to keep me going for years," he said, before profusely thanking the cast and telling them, "I love you guys."