Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Gave Fans The Opportunity Of A Lifetime

"Star Wars" is a series that knows how to give back to the fans.

After all, being in the pop-cultural zeitgeist for over 40 years now is a significant accomplishment, and it's only possible thanks to the dedication from fans. It's always a treat when fans are rewarded with their loyalty, which was the case during production of "The Mandalorian" Season 1. When the crew behind the scenes were running low on Stormtrooper costumes for the big finale, the higher-ups enlisted the help of the local chapter of the 501st Legion, a "Star Wars" organization where members create movie-accurate costumes of Stormtroopers and other characters from the franchise (via CBR). The members finally had the opportunity to live out their dreams and officially become part of the "Star Wars" live-action universe.

It looks like giving back to the fans isn't going to end there. For the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series coming to Disney+, the show recruited some other die-hard "Star Wars" fans to fill out the ranks in front of the cameras.