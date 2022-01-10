The Final Jackass Forever Trailer Will Have You In Stitches

This will mark the fifth "Jackass" film set to hit the screens with a wallop, and one that will be without the return of a couple of its core members, Ryan Dunn and Bam Margera. While Dunn sadly passed away in 2011, Margera was set to appear but was eventually cut from the film. It's upsetting to hear for fans of the group — however, regardless of the tense encounters happening behind the camera, the film appears to have gone ahead as smoothly as a project built on hilarious and painful incidents can be.

The final trailer gives us a look into the recklessness to come, featuring appearances by celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler the Creator, and Eric Andre. We also get a peek into some of the upcoming stunts and pranks, including the infamous bull incident that helped cement "Jackass Forever" as Johnny Knoxville's last appearance in the franchise (via GQ).

You'll be able to see how this all pans out when "Jackass Forever" finally comes charging into theaters on February 4.