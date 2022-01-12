Aquaman 2 Just Hit Another Major Production Milestone

After spending decade after decade on the receiving end of jokes and struggling to find his footing as a fan-favorite, Aquaman finally got his act together in 2018. For the first time, the aquatic Justice League member starred in his own live-action solo adventure at the movies, with Jason Momoa portraying him and James Wan in the director's chair. To call the film a success would be an understatement, seeing as it cracked the $1 billion mark and sent the majority of moviegoers home happy, thus proving Aquaman could hold his own as the centerpiece of a franchise.

Unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. didn't ignore that level of achievement and quickly decided to go all-in on such a business prospect. Aside from a horror spin-off titled "The Trench" — a project that never quite got off the ground before being suddenly canceled in April of 2021 –, the studio opted for the direct sequel route as well. Momoa and Wan, as well as Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, signed on to return, alongside newcomers like Jani Zhao, and the feature eventually adopted the intriguing title "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Filming of the sequel began in July of 2021, and by the time January 2022 rolled around, it reached a major production milestone.