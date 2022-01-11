James Gunn Reveals The Peacemaker Episode That Stands Out From The Rest

James Gunn is not only a talented filmmaker, but a very prolific social media user, as well. He's quick to respond to questions people ask him on Twitter, and has no giant ego that tells him he's too good to engage in dialogue, or appear on a kid's YouTube channel to promote a new show. While he's best known as the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, he's been getting more involved with DC Entertainment — first with "The Suicide Squad" and now its spinoff, "The Peacemaker," which is premiering on HBO Max January 13.

When a fan on Twitter asked Gunn if he'd written "Peacemaker" as "something to do during the pandemic," James Gunn responded with, "Essentially, yes! I was quarantined & having anxiety & post on TSS was mostly done & didn't fill my time. I wrote the series as a creative outlet to [soothe] my mind, staying in the moment, with little thought as to the outcome."

With his quarantine project coming to light soon, Gunn reveals which of the eight episodes of "Peacemaker" is his favorite.