The Surprising Way Peacemaker Will Differ From The Suicide Squad According To James Gunn

"The Suicide Squad," the James Gunn-directed loose sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad," was well-received by both critics and audiences alike earlier this year (via Rotten Tomatoes) and earned praise for its ultra-violent action and Gunn's trademark style of humor. Indeed, many seemed to agree that Gunn's film was a significant improvement over its predecessor. While a lot of that can be attributed to the filmmaker's unique input, arguably just as much of the film's success has to do with its cast of colorfully deranged characters and the actors who played them.

One of the film's many delightful characters was none other than John Cena's Peacemaker, a ruthless, patriotic murderer who believes in maintaining peace at any cost. Gunn liked the character (and Cena's performance as him) so much that he developed an HBO Max television series centered around the character, titled "Peacemaker," that will see Cena returning to the role. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service in January 2022, but there are still many questions surrounding the project. In specific, many are curious to see how it utilizes its titular character and, perhaps most importantly, separates itself from "The Suicide Squad."

Fortunately, Gunn has already provided an answer to that latter question.