The Bizarre Reason Andrew Garfield Wasn't Cast In The Chronicles Of Narnia

It's been roughly one month, and Andrew Garfield is still riding high from the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." With his return to the iconic role of Peter Parker, the Oscar-nominated actor is once again part of a massive movie franchise. But things could have gone far differently for Garfield and his film career. There was once a time when the actor wanted to be part of a completely different franchise: "The Chronicles of Narnia."

"I remember I was so desperate," recalled Garfield in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I auditioned for Prince Caspian ... and I thought, 'This could be it, this could be it,'" he said. "And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed." According to the "No Way Home" alum, the reason behind not casting him was quite the bizarre one, especially in light of the fact he would go on to be a major screen star.