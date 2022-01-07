We Finally Know If Andrew Garfield Is Interested In Returning As Peter Parker Again

Variety recently sat down with Andrew Garfield to discuss how it felt strapping the Web-Shooters on again, and when asked if he'd like to return to the character again, the star said he would — but it would have to be done properly. "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right." The actor has always been honest about how much he cares about Peter Parker, and he told Variety that Spidey means a lot to fans across the world, adding "Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many."

The actor pointed out that many people resonate with Peter Parker because, "He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic." Audiences like to see themselves represented on the big screen, and it helps that one of the most popular characters in the world is relatable to many different people from all walks of life.

So when it comes to Garfield stepping back into the red and blue suit, he'd like to put that everyman aspect of Peter under the microscope even further. "I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story." He also stressed that he'd only come back as long as he felt comfortable with where his version of the character was heading. "I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

Many fans think Garfield's Spider-Man could exist in the same universe as Tom Hardy's "Venom," but we'll have to wait and see whether they share the screen in a future film.