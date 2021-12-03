James Gunn Reveals Explosive First Trailer For Peacemaker

It was no easy task for James Gunn to present a brand new version of Task Force X in "The Suicide Squad," which sees that motley crew of villains go up against Starro the Conqueror in the (fictional) South American nation of Corto Maltese. Although characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) return from the 2016 film, Gunn focuses on a whole range of new characters in the adventure. One of the newest recruits is Peacemaker, also known as Christopher Smith, who's played by John Cena. His unique costume — "it's not a toilet bowl, it's a beacon of freedom!" — and his unhinged approach to extreme violence quickly made him a standout character in the film.

Clearly, Warner Bros. executives were equally impressed with the character, giving James Gunn the greenlight to give Cena's gunslinger his own HBO Max series simply titled "Peacemaker." The show is set to arrive on the streaming service in January 2022, and it follows the post-credits scene from "The Suicide Squad" where Peacemaker is recuperating after the explosive events on Corto Maltese. He'll be joined by Steve Agee's Belle Reve warden, John Economos, as well as Jennifer Holland's NSA agent, Emilia Harcourt.

Of course there's a handful of other costumed crusaders in the series, and the first "Peacemaker" trailer gives DC fans a good look at the HBO Max series.