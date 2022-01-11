The Flight Attendant Season 2 Adds A Major Movie Star To The Cast

The first season of "The Flight Attendant" released to considerable critical acclaim, earning praise for its stylized presentation and its unique blend of genres. The story told over the course of the eight episodes in "The Flight Attendant" Season 1 kicks off when its titular flight attendant, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), wakes up one morning and finds the man she spent the night with dead. The series then chronicles the ensuing murder investigation while simultaneously delving into Cassie's psyche.

HBO Max announced that it had renewed "The Flight Attendant" for a second season shortly after its first concluded. Whereas Season 1 adapted more-or-less the entirety of the story told in its source material — a book of the same name by author Chris Bohjalian — the plot of Season 2 will cover entirely new ground for the first time.

Although production of the upcoming "The Flight Attendant" Season 2 is still in its early days, a new casting announcement has revealed that a major movie star will be joining the series for its next outing.