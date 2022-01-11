James Gunn Confirms What We Suspected About Adam Warlock In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

During an interview with Screen Rant regarding his recent dip back into the DC universe in his new show "Peacemaker," James Gunn revealed how things were going on the Marvel side of things, while still being as tight-lipped as possible. When Will Poulter's performance as Adam Warlock came into the conversation, Gunn praised the actor, saying, "oh, he's the best. He's the best. He's killing it." In regards to Warlock as a character, though, the director was hesitant, saying, "people are going to really love Adam — or love? They're going to appreciate Adam Warlock, I'll say."

The brief backpedaling isn't exactly new for anyone working on a Marvel film, but it does beg the question of just where Warlock will stand in the upcoming "Guardians" adventure. In the comics, Warlock is one of the most powerful beings in the universe, even outgunning Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, set to return in "The Marvels"). A crucial player in the original "Infinity Gauntlet" storyline from the comics, he was one of the few to handle the titular trinket. That being said, given that he was last teased as a Sovereign science project in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," there's a high chance that he could be going against Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and co. in the new film.

Of course, for now, this is all speculation, and we can see what's in store when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives in cinemas in May 2023.