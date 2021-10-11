Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Found Its Adam Warlock
It's certainly an exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new era dawns for the blockbuster franchise. New projects are popping up left and right, bringing with them a host of new characters such as Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and more. Be that as it may, Marvel Studios isn't letting go of every preexisting property so soon, with the third and potentially final installment in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy (or quadrilogy if you count the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special") on the horizon.
Given its projected May of 2023 release, it makes sense why we know so little about the contents of the threequel itself. It's likely Dave Bautista's run as Drax the Destroyer will come to an end, and director James Gunn himself has confirmed that Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) will have plenty to do, but outside of those tidbits, little else has come to light about "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." However, that all changed when a bombshell piece of casting news went public on October 11, 2021.
At long last, here's who will play Marvel Comics' mainstay, Adam Warlock, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and the MCU at large.
Will Poulter will become Adam Warlock
Adam Warlock's MCU journey began back in 2017 at the tail end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Following their defeat at the hands of the titular group, the Sovereign and, more specifically, High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), use their scientific resources to craft the perfect person to crush the Guardians once and for all. She names him Adam, and after almost five years of waiting, Deadline and James Gunn have revealed that the person responsible for portraying him in live-action will be Will Poulter.
For those unfamiliar, Poulter has been on the acting scene since 2007, making his debut in "Son of Rambow." Although, a few years would go by before he really broke into the mainstream with the likes of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader," "We're The Millers," "The Revenant," and two of the three "Maze Runner" movies throughout the 2010s. Some of his latest ventures include "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" and "Midsommar." The third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film will serve as his formal introduction to the superhero genre.
The arrival of Adam Warlock in the MCU has been a long time coming, though surely Will Poulter's take on the classic character will make the wait more than worthwhile.