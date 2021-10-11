Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Found Its Adam Warlock

It's certainly an exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new era dawns for the blockbuster franchise. New projects are popping up left and right, bringing with them a host of new characters such as Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and more. Be that as it may, Marvel Studios isn't letting go of every preexisting property so soon, with the third and potentially final installment in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy (or quadrilogy if you count the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special") on the horizon.

Given its projected May of 2023 release, it makes sense why we know so little about the contents of the threequel itself. It's likely Dave Bautista's run as Drax the Destroyer will come to an end, and director James Gunn himself has confirmed that Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) will have plenty to do, but outside of those tidbits, little else has come to light about "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." However, that all changed when a bombshell piece of casting news went public on October 11, 2021.

At long last, here's who will play Marvel Comics' mainstay, Adam Warlock, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and the MCU at large.