Batgirl Set Photos Provide First Look At The Creation Of DC World
DC Extended Universe fans are finally getting a look at one of the most anticipated comic book films of 2022.
The HBO Max original "Batgirl" stars Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, a Gotham City vigilante and the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon. J.K. Simmons will be reprising the role of Gordon from the Snyderverse films, and Michael Keaton is suiting up as Bruce Wayne/Batman again, hot off the heels of his appearance in "The Flash." To add to the excitement (and '90s nostalgia), Brendan Fraser is joining the DCEU as pyromaniac supervillain Firefly. All of that talent will be directed by duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have already dipped their toes into the superhero world with the upcoming Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." All in all, "Batgirl" is setting itself up to be an exciting installment in this next chapter of the DCEU.
Filming for "Batgirl" began in Glasgow in late 2021, and now, we have a better look at how they are transforming the Scottish city into Gotham.
Glasgow is being transformed into Gotham
Glasgow Live has shared some behind-the-scenes shots and videos of the "Batgirl" set, including Leslie Grace sporting a Gotham City PD t-shirt, as well as various photos of set dressers hard at work turning the streets of Glasgow into Gotham.
One video of particular note shows a brick-painted mural of Batman and Robin. While Batman is already slated to appear in the film, it's unknown if his loyal sidekick will be popping up, as well. However, Jacob Scipio was announced as part of the "Batgirl" cast (via Deadline). His role is still unconfirmed, but the 29-year-old actor is young enough to play Robin to Michael Keaton's Batman, though that is purely speculation at this point, and it's possible the actor will instead appear as a love interest for Batgirl herself.
With COVID-19 still very much a reality worldwide, it's hard to predict when exactly we'll get to see the young vigilante scouring the streets of Gotham fighting crime. "Batgirl" is currently slated to hit HBO Max later this year, and we can't wait to see Barbara Gordon in action.