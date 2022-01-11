Batgirl Set Photos Provide First Look At The Creation Of DC World

DC Extended Universe fans are finally getting a look at one of the most anticipated comic book films of 2022.

The HBO Max original "Batgirl" stars Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, a Gotham City vigilante and the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon. J.K. Simmons will be reprising the role of Gordon from the Snyderverse films, and Michael Keaton is suiting up as Bruce Wayne/Batman again, hot off the heels of his appearance in "The Flash." To add to the excitement (and '90s nostalgia), Brendan Fraser is joining the DCEU as pyromaniac supervillain Firefly. All of that talent will be directed by duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have already dipped their toes into the superhero world with the upcoming Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." All in all, "Batgirl" is setting itself up to be an exciting installment in this next chapter of the DCEU.

Filming for "Batgirl" began in Glasgow in late 2021, and now, we have a better look at how they are transforming the Scottish city into Gotham.