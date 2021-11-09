Who Is Firefly, Brendan Fraser's Batgirl Villain?

Recently, it was revealed that Brendan Fraser is slated to play the villain in the upcoming "Batgirl" film on HBO Max.

While previous Batman-themed movies have exhaustively focused on the caped crusader that moviegoers already know, and usually circled between a handful of classic foes, this newest entry in the franchise will take a page from the comics by highlighting a member of the Bat-family, facing off against an overlooked villain. In this case, the hero is Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl — played by Leslie Grace — while Fraser is rumored to be playing the serial arsonist known as Firefly.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because while Firefly has never appeared in a movie before, he did show up in "Batman: The Animated Series," as well as the popular "Arkham" games. Nonetheless, compared to powerhouses like the Joker, Bane, and Ra's al Ghul, he's generally considered a small-fry bad guy, which makes him the perfect opponent for a younger vigilante like Batgirl.

That said, for casual fans, Firefly will be a new kind of villain, so here's a brief look at the menace in store for Barbara Gordon's first movie.