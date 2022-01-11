Cobra Kai's Mary Mouser Chooses A Surprising MCU Superhero Role She Wants To Play - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper for Season 4 of "Cobra Kai," Mouser said with the karate skills she's attained during the series, she's definitely up to taking on superhero role if the opportunity presents itself.

"I don't know if there's like a very particular character, but I know that's a realm I want to tackle," Mouser revealed. "Seeing it in modern media, getting to see more and more of women, female superheroes or I should say superheroes, regardless of their gender, just getting to kick ass in that way is something that I have never thought I could attain as growing up. But now, getting to train and actually feeling like, 'Okay, I can see that I can be capable of this' — that's a big time want for me. So, I don't have a name of a character I want to play yet, but I'm pretty open."

"Cobra Kai" Season 4 highlights Mouser's work with sais, which fans of the Marvel Comics legend Elektra know is the "Daredevil" character's weapon of choice.

"I'm not going to lie, but that was the running joke [during filming]. After they prepped me with the sais, I remember got them in my hands on February 2nd, and then I performed my scenes with them," Mouser shared with Looper. "What you see in the performance was actually was a couple of minutes longer than what ended up making it in the shot. Every time I did this one pose, [everybody was like], 'Strike your Elektra pose! Strike your Elektra pose!'"

Until the opportunity to play Elektra or any other superhero comes along, Mouser is at work on Season 5 of "Cobra Kai." Meanwhile, "Cobra Kai" Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.