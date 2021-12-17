William Zabka's Bold Cobra Kai Season 5 Claim Will Get Fans Pumped

The end of the year is set to receive another sweep to the leg with the imminent release of Season 4 of Netflix's "Cobra Kai." Since its debut on YouTube and eventual transition over to Netflix, the expanded story set in the world of "The Karate Kid" once again made household names of William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, who reprise their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso, respectively. Thanks to Martin Kove's brilliant lousy guy performance, it also made us remember why we feared collar-yanking Cobra Kai head, John Kreese, who last we saw made an emergency call after the All Valley old double dragons, Johnny and Danny, decided to team-up.

In Season 4, fans will finally see what happens when these frenemies put their differences aside and kick someone else in the head for a change. While the biggest question is just how long that peacetime will last, the other is what ramifications will this season have on the next? Will the united front of Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do Karate be enough to bring down John Kreese and his past partner-in-crime, Terry Silver? Whatever it is, Zabka's recent remarks suggest it'll be one intense fifth round.