Cobra Kai's Mary Mouser Talks Samantha LaRusso's Dilemmas In Season 4 - Exclusive Interview

While "Cobra Kai" has been anchored by the stars of the original "Karate Kid" — Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove — there have also been plenty of breakout stars on the hit Netflix series, including Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and Xolo Maridueña. Mouser has amassed more than 50 roles since her career kicked off in earnest in 2004, and in the ensuing years, she's landed roles in such high-profile series as CBS' "NCIS" and ABC's "Body of Proof."

Despite an already impressive resume, there's no question that Mouser's biggest role to date is Samantha Russo, the martial arts-gifted teen daughter of former All-Valley Tournament champ Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Daniel's wife and business partner Amanda Russo (Courtney Henggeler). While Samantha has done her best to follow her father's lead and learn the ways of his late friend and karate mentor, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), it's becoming apparent in the upcoming fourth season of "Cobra Kai" that the teen possibly wants to carve out her own path.

Debuting on Netflix December 31, "Cobra Kai" Season 4 finds the unlikely pairing of Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's Eagle Fang dojo, as they attempt to shut down menacing sensei John Kreese and his Cobra Kai dojo. Now under the tutelage of two different sensei, Samantha begins to questions her father's methods as she begins to learn a decidedly different approach from Johnny.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Mouser discusses the conflicts Samantha faces in Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" and reveals some of the behind-the-scenes action of the series. Mouser also mulls over how a certain skill she learned on the series could give her a leg up for a future role as a revered Marvel superhero.