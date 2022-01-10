This Key Peacemaker Character Was Recast Halfway Through Filming

In just a few days, James Gunn will be making his return to the DCEU with the debut of "Peacemaker" on HBO Max. As we've already learned, "The Suicide Squad" director was given full approval on all of his character choices for the series. But what fans don't know is why Gunn chose halfway through shooting to recast one of the show's most important characters.

"We had already shot five-and-a-half episodes with another actor," Gunn explained in a recent interview.

When "Peacemaker" premieres on Thursday, January 13, it will feature a number of fresh faces making their DCEU debuts as well as several familiar characters. The show centers around series star John Cena, who reprises his role as the foul-mouthed Christopher Smith AKA Peacemaker, and follows the character as he deals with the fallout from the events of "The Suicide Squad" while tackling a new mission from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). As for the character and actor who got replaced, it's actually someone who has not been seen in the DCEU previously. However, they play an important role in both Peacemaker's life and the series as a whole.