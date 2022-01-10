Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan Chooses Which DC Superhero He Wants To Play - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss Season 4 of "Cobra Kai," Buchanan revealed that among the actors he'd love to work with in the business are Christian Bale and Evan Peters. Not coincidentally, both performers are veterans of the movies in the superhero genre: Bale starred as DC's Batman in director Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Trilogy," and Peters played Quicksilver in Marvel's "X-Men" film saga, even turning up as the "fake" version of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) brother, Pietro, in the MCU's Disney+ series "WandaVision."

Now, Buchanan wants to take his turn in the superhero genre, and ultimately, he'd love to become a part of director Matt Reeves' new Dark Knight franchise, which kicks off on March 4 with "The Batman."

"Well, I'm the biggest — I truly am — I'm a big nerd when it comes to superheroes. I love them all. I know what's going on at all times and I'm tracking everything at all times. I probably annoy my agents and staff too much, because I'm like, 'Hey, what about this? Hey, what about this? Hey, can we check on this?'" Buchanan told Looper, laughing. "But I guess the most recent one that I've been saying — because another actor I absolutely love is Robert Pattinson — I want to play Robin to Rob Pattinson's Batman. That would be really cool to go and play and train. I'd love to go from playing Robin to playing Nightwing with his Escrima Sticks. So, I've been training for that now for a few months just to have in my back pocket, just in case they call and I say, 'Hey, I can do that!'"

In the meantime, Buchanan is keeping himself with his work on Season 5 of "Cobra Kai." Season 4 of the series is now streaming on Netflix.