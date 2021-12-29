Tanner Buchanan Still Gets Kicks Playing The Complicated Robby Keene In Cobra Kai - Exclusive Interview

Of course, you're in the corner of John Kreese and Terry Silver in season 4 as the power dynamic of Cobra Kai Dojo, Miyagi-Do, and Eagle Fang continues to shift. I think that's cool that you have characters like yours who are back and forth with different senseis. That has to be part of the fun — that your characters continue to grow and become more complex as the series rolls along.

Yeah. I've always talked about that, how lucky I've been with my character. Robby is one of very few who's gotten to interact with almost every character in the series, which is so cool because I get to act with everybody. You just get to have a lot of fun and it makes it more interesting, too, even going into the fighting and trying to figure out, "Okay, I have all these different styles. How do you go around and mesh them together? How do you come with your own style? What do you do as the character? What character choices are you making emotionally and physically?" So, it's actually a lot of fun.

Robby is the only character who faces this continual identity crisis and is trying to find a father figure. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso have each taken their turns, and now you have Terry Silver in addition to John Kreese — and we all know that they're not the best of influences. So, that must be incredibly challenging to play — struggling with that sort of inner turmoil — but extremely satisfying at the same time.

It definitely is. I guess for me, character-wise, specifically coming up in Season 4, I guess Robby's experienced a lot of life in a short amount of time, and he's made some bad decisions. He's also made some good decisions. I think in this season, you're coming to the point where you have to decide which path he's going to go down, which one are you going to take, and where are we going to see it go. I think we do get that answer by the end of the season, and some people might be upset and some people might be happy. I don't know. We'll find out.