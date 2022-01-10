Jefferson White Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Kevin Costner On Yellowstone - Exclusive

"Jimmy's relationship to John Dutton is exactly like my relationship to Kevin Costner," says White of his "Yellowstone" co-star. "Jimmy looks up to John, and he's constantly trying to learn from him. He has tremendous respect for him, yet he is a little bit afraid of him. And that's exactly how I feel about Kevin. He's the nicest guy in the world. He's much nicer and kinder than John Dutton, but I still can't help but be a little bit of afraid of him all the time. I mean, he's a legend and a genius."

While White sees Costner as the heart of the show who's "really muscling it forward in such an impressive way," he also attributes the success of "Yellowstone" to the entirety of the cast.

"We're so lucky to have such a rich and full ensemble cast, and I think that speaks to Taylor Sheridan attracting the best actors in the world — he just attracts amazing artists and good people to his projects, which is an incredible gift," says White. "And really, in a lot of ways, that's responsible for so much of what makes the show work as a whole."

In addition to playing Jimmy on "Yellowstone," which just wrapped Season 4 on the Paramount Network, White also hosts the ongoing "Official Yellowstone Podcast," with new episodes released every Thursday. Listen and download wherever you get your podcasts.