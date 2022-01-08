This Riverdale Moment Went Too Far According To Almost 26% Of Fans
Since "Riverdale" started airing in 2017, The CW series has quickly cemented itself as one of the wildest dramas on television thanks to all the absurd things that go on in and around the titular small town. For anyone not familiar with the series, "Riverdale" follows Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) as they navigate the highs and lows of high school while grappling with serial killers, gangsters, mythical creatures, and beyond. No, that's not a joke. The team faces a number of different villains over the years, including the Black Hood, the Trash Bag Killer, Sister Woodhouse, and the sinister cultists at the Farm.
It's safe to say "Riverdale" has come a long way since trying to solve the murder of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) back in Season 1. In fact, the series recently found a way of finally crossing over with another series based on Archie Comics: "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The Netflix show has plenty of connective tissue with "Riverdale," and fans wondered if the two sets of characters would ever meet. Thankfully, "Riverdale" Season 6 delivered a special horror-themed event called "Rivervale," which is set in a different universe and brings Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) to the small town with pep.
The "Rivervale" episodes are much darker than the main series, as they heavily lean into horror more so than ever before. It features ghosts, witches, and human sacrifices. Then again, there have been so many bizarre storylines over the years that this would fit in with the regular series. However, there's one "Riverdale" moment from an earlier season that went too far according to almost 26% of fans who answered a recent Looper survey.
Season 3's organ harvest went too far
Nearly 600 "Riverdale" fans voted in a poll conducted by Looper on which moment from the series went too far, and it was a close call. However, the organ harvesting subplot in Season 3 took the majority of the vote with 25.67%. Towards the end of the show's third season, it's revealed that Edgar Evernever's (Chad Michael Murray) cult, The Farm, is secretly an organ harvesting ring. Edgar operates on his followers to "remove" their pain — but he takes out organs to sell on the black market instead. The horrifying truth is finally uncovered by Betty in "Chapter Fifty-Six: The Dark Secret of Harvest House" (via IMDb).
Up next with 25.17% of the vote is Betty's bizarre hallucination that her mother, Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick), and her sister, Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye), throw a set of twin babies into a fire. It turns out to be fake, but it's one of the many subplots the show quickly forgets about in later episodes. Meanwhile, Kevin's (Casey Cott) tickle fetish videos earned 16.95% of the vote. In this particular arc, Kevin and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) sell videos of themselves being tickled in bed to people with a specific fetish in Season 4.
Then, there's the unforgettable Season 4 moment where cult leader Edgar Evernever tries to "ascend" (whatever that means) by climbing into a rocket dressed as Evel Knievel, which earned 12.92% of votes. It's never a dull day in Riverdale, that's for sure. Archie's iconic "high school football" line at the juvenile detention center scored 10.40% of the vote. While that time Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) dresses up the corpse of her dead twin only swung 8.89% ... which, we must admit, is quite surprising.