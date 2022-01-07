Ben Affleck Finally Responds To All The Batman Casting Backlash

After years of relative silence on the matter, Affleck finally opened up about the Batman casting backlash during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, holding nothing back in stating, "I was hurt." Affleck added that he was less upset by the reaction than he might've been early in his career, but it indeed still gave him pause. "I was less hurt than I would've been 10 years earlier," he explained. "But I was hurt because I felt like 'Wait a minute, come on. What do I got to do' you know what I mean? It's Like, I'm just you know, like ... I thought it was an interesting idea but you know what?"

As for the infamous petition, Affleck was as surprised as anyone that so many people took the time to sign it, stating, "I also realized at that point ... it's gonna be, 'Now this turns into a petition.' Now they got this thing, everybody's going to do a petition. You're really – a hundred thousand [signatures], you signed a f*****g petition like, you have anything better to do with your day than sign petitions?"

Negativity aside, the actor's reasons for sticking with his Batman role were suitably noble, with Affleck claiming, "But, ironically, the reason I did this is I wanted to do a movie for my kids, particularly my son, that they would see and be proud of."