The Venom Theory That Has The Amazing Spider-Man Fans Buzzing

The following article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was chock-full of exciting moments and references for fans of the wallcrawler's storied history, but perhaps its best feature was just how much it leaned into the superhero's legacy on the big screen, bringing back almost every single major villain from all the previous live-action "Spider-Man" movies, as well as the past two Spider-Men of the cinema themselves: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

But as it turns out, one of the movie's most groundbreaking crossovers actually takes place after most of the action is over. The mid-credits scene for the film follows the twist in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" wherein Eddie Brock and his symbiotic partner, Venom, are dumped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right when Brock is about to pursue Spider-Man, though, the pair are humorously beamed back to their own world.

The sequence is clearly meant to set up the existence of the symbiote in the MCU, with Hardy's Venom leaving a small piece behind before being sent back. Yet, the scene also feels like it's going to be very important to the future of the "Venom" franchise, as Eddie Brock and the symbiote learn more about Spider-Man. Now, a certain fan theory concerning the logistics of Venom's appearance in the MCU is making the rounds, and is suggesting that the character may hold a startling connection to Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies.