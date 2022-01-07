Temuera Morrison Teases A Major Surprise In The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 7

Considering that "The Mandalorian" saw the likes of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and even Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) himself make satisfying guest appearances, it's understandable that fans are on high alert at the prospect of another crazy cameo in "The Book of Boba Fett." No one is giving the game away just yet, but Temuera Morrison did promise some shocking moments in store, as well as teasing just when we should expect our Jawas to drop.

"Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba 'full of surprises' series," Morrison told The Hollywood Reporter after this week's chapter. "Yeah, we've got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!" The part-time bounty hunter said no more on the specifics, but given that we're two down and with only five chapters to go until the show's finale, it's nice to know we have an ahem ... New Hope for how Fett fares by the end.

Considering when in the "Star Wars" timeline the series takes place, there could be any number of characters crossing his path. Might Luke make a comeback with Grogu in tow? Could Ashoka be set to make an appearance? Might the speculated Doctor Aphra book an appointment with Boba? For now, we can only wait and see and prepare for another page of "The Book of Boba Fett" to be turned on Disney+ next week.