Cinematographer Romain Lacourbas Reveals The Unlikely Disney Inspiration For The Witcher Season 2 Premiere - Exclusive

Accepting the dauting responsibility to protect Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) at any cost, the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), begins Season 2 by finding safe harbor for the magical princess at his ancestral home of Kaer Morhen. Along the way, Geralt takes a detour to visit his old friend, Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), a man with dark secret who was cursed to resemble a hairy, fanged beast. Nivellen lives in manor in the woods, and while he comes to admitting a horrifying misdeed, there's no doubt his magical abode hearkens an enlightened, Disney-like atmosphere.

"My thought when I started prep on Season 2 of 'The Witcher' — and Stephen Surjik, the director, was all for it as well — was to try to explore the color and try to push the color, and try to enhance the color in order to make a show colorful, even in a Witcher world, which you can imagine as something not dull, but gray and muddy colors and earthy colors," Lacourbas revealed to Looper. "We really wanted to start pushing the colors and use primaries, pastel colors, as much as we could and enhance the saturation. I started watching references that were colorful to me, [including] 'Cinderella.' I remember doing a scene where the blue was extremely heavy, and the color of the candles were very saturated and the whole room was really warm."

As it turns out, "Witcher" fans mightily embraced the different look of Episode 1,"A Grain of Truth," going so far to call it the best episode of Season 2.

"I thought that, at least for the first episode, it was interesting to try to step into somehow some sort of poetic genre but staying within the heroic fantasy context — especially for that first episode with all the scenes with the cursed Nivellen in his magical manor," Lacourbas said.