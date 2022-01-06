Mary Mouser Gushes Over Andrew Garfield's Love For Cobra Kai - Exclusive

"The Karate Kid" spinoff series "Cobra Kai" has become a streaming juggernaut after its debut on Netflix in 2020, and after a year-long wait since Season 3 dropped, fans are finally being treated to Season 4. Among the massive "Cobra Kai" fanbase are people in the entertainment industry, including "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "tick, tick ... Boom!" star Andrew Garfield, who was surprised by Netflix in November when the streamer got word of his love for the series.

In a video posted on the Netflix Film Club on its YouTube Channel, Garfield is shown reacting to greetings by several "Cobra Kai" cast members — including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Jacob Bertrand, and Peyton List — who thank him for being a big fan of the show. Kicking off the greetings, though, is Mary Mouser, who stars as Daniel LaRusso's (Macchio) daughter, Samantha. Because Garfield said he was desperately waiting for the debut of Season 4, Mouser noted, "I'm hoping this video holds you over!" Plus, in a small teaser for Season 4, Mouser also told Garfield he could "definitely anticipate more kicking, punching and general badassery that comes along with 'Cobra Kai.'"

Garfield reacted in disbelief to the shout-outs from the "Cobra Kai" cast, laughing with joy throughout. By the time the greetings wrapped up, the actor was left in tears by the gesture.