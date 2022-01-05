Fans Of NCIS And NCIS: Los Angeles Just Got Some Devastating Production News

Hollywood is entering another period of difficulty and uncertainty thanks, once again, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the ongoing Omicron surge, film and TV release dates are being delayed again (via Variety), and now, entire productions are starting to get shut down. The LA County Health Department has reported several outbreaks over the past two weeks at notable studios, including Warner Bros. TV (via Deadline), which reported 13 positive cases. Deadline also reports that "further production delays and shutdowns across Hollywood" are expected to hit the industry in the coming weeks as the winter COVID surge continues to take its toll.

Now, the latest seasons of "NCIS" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" have reportedly hit some pretty big snags, with production on both shows being halted due to COVID-related issues (via TVLine). The shows are just the latest television programs to get pushed back in recent weeks because of problems stemming from the Omicron variant.