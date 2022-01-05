The Black Widow Easter Egg In Hawkeye Even Big Fans Missed

"Hawkeye" may have concluded, but we can't stop thinking about the Disney+ series. From its charming Christmas setting to its incredible character development of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), "Hawkeye" was a great watch for any Marvel fan.

One character, however, really helped make the show extra entertaining — Yelena Belova. Played by the enormously talented Florence Pugh, the surrogate sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) raised the stakes as she sought revenge against Clint, thinking him to be responsible for Natasha's tragic death. Her fighting skills and talent for banter were a thrill to watch, especially when she was paired up against Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Yelena is a memorable character on her own merits, but her styling really helped make the character one of the most eye-catching of "Hawkeye." With intricate braid and striking green coat in the final episode, Yelena quickly cemented herself as one of the most fashion-forward characters in the MCU. Her style is more than just nice to look at though — it also tells a story.

If you pay close attention, you might even notice a tiny "Black Widow" Easter egg hiding in one of her outfits.