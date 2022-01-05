The Black Widow Easter Egg In Hawkeye Even Big Fans Missed
"Hawkeye" may have concluded, but we can't stop thinking about the Disney+ series. From its charming Christmas setting to its incredible character development of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), "Hawkeye" was a great watch for any Marvel fan.
One character, however, really helped make the show extra entertaining — Yelena Belova. Played by the enormously talented Florence Pugh, the surrogate sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) raised the stakes as she sought revenge against Clint, thinking him to be responsible for Natasha's tragic death. Her fighting skills and talent for banter were a thrill to watch, especially when she was paired up against Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
Yelena is a memorable character on her own merits, but her styling really helped make the character one of the most eye-catching of "Hawkeye." With intricate braid and striking green coat in the final episode, Yelena quickly cemented herself as one of the most fashion-forward characters in the MCU. Her style is more than just nice to look at though — it also tells a story.
If you pay close attention, you might even notice a tiny "Black Widow" Easter egg hiding in one of her outfits.
Yelena's jacket pins are connected to her appearance in Black Widow
In an interview with Insider, "Hawkeye" costumer designer Michael Crow shed some light on Yelena's unique style, revealing that Florence Pugh herself helped pick out some of Yelena's looks. "Florence was very keen on Yelena [having] her own sense of style ... It's a little eccentric and the way it comes across is she just owns it. And I think that Yelena and Florence really living and owning the costumes makes them cool," Crow shared.
In particular, he talks about the look Yelena wears in the infamous mac-and-cheese eating scene at Kate Bishop's apartment. Her coat, outfitted with various enamel pins, is a direct callback to the "Black Widow" post-credits scene at Natasha's grave. One of those pins is, in fact, a black spider, calling back to Yelena and Natasha's days under the influence of the Red Room. Another pin, in the shape of a finger gun, refers to not only one of the production companies responsible for Hawkeye, but also the "Black Widow" film. "[The pin was also] something that Florence really liked because it's something that Yelena does in 'Black Widow' a couple of times," Crow told Insider. "She thought it was a cool reference to Yelena and I thought it was a fun nod to our production company."
Yelena's future in the MCU is still unknown, but we're hoping to see her (and her fabulous outfits) again very soon.