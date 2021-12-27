The Thrilling Hawkeye Scene That Made Hailee Steinfeld Feel Good About Joining The MCU

To round off a remarkable year for Marvel Studios on the small screen, "Hawkeye" arrived on Disney+ in late November and wrapped up roughly a month later. Starring Jeremy Renner as the titular archer, the series ran for six total installments and went a long way in getting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans interested in the often-overlooked Avenger. Not to mention, it shed some light on his past as the criminal-hunting Ronin. In doing so, the show also introduced his bow-wielding protégée and fellow enemy of the Tracksuit Mafia, Kate Bishop, as played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld's acting career kicked off in the early 2000s, appearing in projects like "Back to You" and "True Grit," though none of these roles served to advance her career too much. Thankfully for her, the performances she gave in "Ender's Game," "Romeo and Juliet," and the final two "Pitch Perfect" movies opened some major doors for her as the 2010s pressed on. Before Steinfeld knew it, she was at the forefront of Hollywood via "The Edge of Seventeen," "Bumblebee," and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," thus giving her the chance to join the MCU as an integral member of the Young Avengers.

According to Hailee Steinfeld herself, one particular scene from "Hawkeye" solidified in her mind that joining the sprawling super-powered franchise was the right move after all.