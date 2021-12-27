The Thrilling Hawkeye Scene That Made Hailee Steinfeld Feel Good About Joining The MCU
To round off a remarkable year for Marvel Studios on the small screen, "Hawkeye" arrived on Disney+ in late November and wrapped up roughly a month later. Starring Jeremy Renner as the titular archer, the series ran for six total installments and went a long way in getting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans interested in the often-overlooked Avenger. Not to mention, it shed some light on his past as the criminal-hunting Ronin. In doing so, the show also introduced his bow-wielding protégée and fellow enemy of the Tracksuit Mafia, Kate Bishop, as played by Hailee Steinfeld.
Steinfeld's acting career kicked off in the early 2000s, appearing in projects like "Back to You" and "True Grit," though none of these roles served to advance her career too much. Thankfully for her, the performances she gave in "Ender's Game," "Romeo and Juliet," and the final two "Pitch Perfect" movies opened some major doors for her as the 2010s pressed on. Before Steinfeld knew it, she was at the forefront of Hollywood via "The Edge of Seventeen," "Bumblebee," and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," thus giving her the chance to join the MCU as an integral member of the Young Avengers.
According to Hailee Steinfeld herself, one particular scene from "Hawkeye" solidified in her mind that joining the sprawling super-powered franchise was the right move after all.
Steinfeld loved filming the car chase from Episode 3
To commemorate the finale of "Hawkeye," Hailee Steinfeld spoke to Entertainment Tonight on December 22, 2021. During the interview, she touched on a variety of topics about the series and her experience working on it. Specifically, she revealed which scene made her feel good about joining the MCU, saying, "The car chase in episode 3...with Jeremy and myself, we had the absolute time of our lives...I had a moment where we shot the first take, and I literally just was like, 'Yeah, this is absolutely why I did this. This is being part of the MCU.'"
The scene in question involved Kate Bishop and Clint Barton ending up in a high-speed chase to escape the Tracksuit Mafia, thus allowing them to have some fun with a host of trick arrows. Steinfeld also noted that the moment when Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) broke into Kate's apartment and questioned her on Clint's whereabouts — or their "little girls' night in over some mac and cheese and hot sauce," as she called it — was one of her favorite sequences to shoot. "That was some of the most fun I've had working, and Florence is incredible in that scene. That was really special and fun to play through."
Overall, it sounds like Hailee Steinfeld had a ball working on her first MCU production. "Hawkeye" may be over, but it stands to reason that Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop isn't leaving the MCU any time soon.